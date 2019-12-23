Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $25.12

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ON opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,720.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

