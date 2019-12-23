Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,893.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,447 shares of company stock worth $7,224,100 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 87.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $64.43 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

