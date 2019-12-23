Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives $2.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.18. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

