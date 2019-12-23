CoinFi (COFI) Price Up 8.7% This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, FCoin and Kyber Network. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $268,891.00 and approximately $9,748.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

