SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $356,042.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Liqui, Binance, Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

