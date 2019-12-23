Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 1,765 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765 ($23.22).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 2,016 ($26.52) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,927.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,898.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

