Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Market Cap Reaches $109,897.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $109,897.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

