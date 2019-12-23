EDRCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,103.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.