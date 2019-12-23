Nestree Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 2% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $726,549.00 and approximately $65,686.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00055852 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00082889 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000905 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00070379 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,606.55 or 1.00056957 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

