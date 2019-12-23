Mirai (MRI) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Mirai has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $2,601.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00709639 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001407 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000555 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

