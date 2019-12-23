Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Qredit has a total market cap of $259,713.00 and approximately $1,897.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000321 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

