COS Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One COS token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COS has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. COS has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $4,396.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000265 BTC.

COS is a token. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,962,597 tokens. The official website for COS is coss.io . COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto . The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio

COS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

