Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Waddell & Reed Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years. Waddell & Reed Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Shares of WDR opened at $16.81 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

