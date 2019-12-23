First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of INBK opened at $24.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

