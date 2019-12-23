Analysts Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $61.07

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.07.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Belden alerts:

In related news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,556,961 shares of company stock worth $150,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Belden by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 21.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

BDC stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Belden has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.