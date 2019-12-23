Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

