Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Natus Medical an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 8,676 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $283,271.40. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $965,465. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.68. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

