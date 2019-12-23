Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $200.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Shares of SRPT opened at $126.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

