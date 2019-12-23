Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $970.00

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.76) and last traded at GBX 966.50 ($12.71), with a volume of 129878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 959 ($12.62).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 925.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 906.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

