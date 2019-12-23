DigitalNote Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,384.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $3.92 million and $1,384.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00636510 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001615 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

