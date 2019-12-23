Unify Market Cap Hits $88,172.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Unify has a market cap of $88,172.00 and approximately $1,847.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unify has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00558271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008028 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

