Analysts Set $6.50 Target Price for R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned R C M Technologies an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
RCMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of R C M Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of RCMT opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98.
R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About R C M Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
