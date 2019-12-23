Analysts Set $6.50 Target Price for R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned R C M Technologies an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RCMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of R C M Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCMT opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

