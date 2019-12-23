Dropil 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $102,395.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Dropil has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Dropil has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $102,395.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022199 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004876 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000815 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,119,501 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

