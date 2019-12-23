Zacks: Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

SMED has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of 405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.