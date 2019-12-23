National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. National CineMedia reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $8,211,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.66. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

