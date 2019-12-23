Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

