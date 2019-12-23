Head-To-Head Survey: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) versus Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 24.60% 10.18% 1.54% Enterprise Financial Services 25.84% 13.30% 1.51%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens & Northern and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Enterprise Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $68.93 million 4.82 $22.01 million N/A N/A Enterprise Financial Services $276.15 million 4.65 $89.22 million $3.61 13.41

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Citizens & Northern on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 26 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. As of December 31, 2018, it had 19 banking locations and 3 limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 7 banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; and 2 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

