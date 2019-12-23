Tezos Price Reaches $1.54 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00020282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $61.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003771 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.