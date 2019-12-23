KekCoin (KEK) Trading Up 80.6% This Week

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, KekCoin has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. KekCoin has a total market cap of $285,035.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022036 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003500 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.02502166 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013214 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000320 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

