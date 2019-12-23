Zacks: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Given $10.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.66. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,808 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $66,718.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

