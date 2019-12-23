Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings. Northfield Bancorp posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northfield Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on NFBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,764 shares in the company, valued at $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 44.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NFBK opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

