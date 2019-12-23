Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB):

12/12/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

11/19/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

11/4/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/3/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

11/1/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $126,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $840,108. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 784,672 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,148,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.