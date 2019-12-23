Roche Holdings AG Basel’s (RHHBY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,922,000 after buying an additional 122,866 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,570,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 19.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 764,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 126,248 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.8% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 617,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

