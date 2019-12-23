Roche Holdings AG Basel’s (RHHBY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
RHHBY stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50.
About Roche Holdings AG Basel
Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.
