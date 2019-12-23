$0.25 EPS Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $254,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,175.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $93,478.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,684 shares of company stock worth $1,029,427 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Rambus has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.