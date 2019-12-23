Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Target Price at $52.10

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.10.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE BIP opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 185,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

