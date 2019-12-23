Brokerages Set Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $91.00

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 10.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.30. Nevro has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $114.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.