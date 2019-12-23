Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €65.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.51 ($76.18).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €67.76 ($78.79) on Friday. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.71. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.