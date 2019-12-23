Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 197.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 123,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

