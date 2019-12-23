Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) PT at $63.73

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $64.15 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

