Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$13.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.92 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.45%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

