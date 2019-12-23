FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, Token Store and COSS. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $633,407.00 and $2,833.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, COSS, Token Store, Cobinhood, Allbit, Coinbe, HitBTC, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

