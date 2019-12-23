NuBits Price Tops $0.0463 on Top Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $508,728.00 and approximately $1,203.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

