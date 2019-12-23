Terracoin Price Tops $0.0653 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $4,833.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,570.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.02599243 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00572283 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00019230 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000503 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.