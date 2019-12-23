GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.12 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005290 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, BigONE, QBTC, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

