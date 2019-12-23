Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $7,555.54 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,555.54 or 0.99721180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $98,185.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00056013 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00082847 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000896 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00069919 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 109.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

