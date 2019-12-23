Esportbits Market Cap Tops $2.79 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Esportbits has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Esportbits has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $25,418.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Esportbits token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com . Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts

Esportbits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Esportbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

