Bitcoin Private Hits 24-Hour Volume of $312.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Nanex and HitBTC. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $523,911.00 and $312.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00387952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00071580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00092929 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,805,522 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,976 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Nanex, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.