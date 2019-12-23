FarmaTrust One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,811.00 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 671.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, FarmaTrust has traded 126.1% higher against the dollar. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $4.85 million and $2,811.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FarmaTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io . FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

