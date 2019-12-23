Brokerages Anticipate Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Masco posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 249,338 shares of company stock worth $11,429,523 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

