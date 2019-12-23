Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rockwell Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of RMTI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth $4,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 605,032 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 403,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

